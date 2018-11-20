Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

(CBS Local) — Facebook and Instagram are experiencing major outages Tuesday morning. According to Downdetector.com, Facebook and Instagram users began reporting issues with the site around 8 a.m.

Facebook users report they are receiving a messages that says, “Something went wrong and we couldn’t load your videos,” or, “Service unavailable.”

fb down #FacebookDown Erupts On Twitter As Facebook, Instagram Experience Outages

Credit: CBS3

Users erupted on Twitter and #FacebookDown quickly spread.

Instagram users are reporting that their profile homepages are not loading or receiving a message that says, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

