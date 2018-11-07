Veteran’s Day is this Sunday, November 11th and the cast and crew of CBS’ SEAL Team is showing their respect and admiration for U.S. veterans on a daily basis. SEAL Team employs a number of veterans across all levels of production and prides itself on bringing a high level of authenticity to their programming each and every week to shed light on the incredible men and women who serve our country.

See above for a message from the cast and crew of SEAL Team discussing a few of the veterans that work on the show and the importance of supporting our brave service personnel. SEAL Team airs Wednesday nights at 9PM ET/PT, only on CBS.