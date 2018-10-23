BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS Local/AP) — Kellogg’s Honey Smacks is returning to shelves following a voluntary recall after salmonella infected 100 people in 33 states.

The company announced on Monday the cereal will return next month in limited quantities with “a simpler, updated recipe.” It says production was moved to a “trusted and tested Kellogg-owned facility that has been reliably producing cereal for decades.”

The recall was issued in June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak were hospitalized.

At the time, the CDC tweeted a warning to consumers to not “eat this cereal.”

According to the CDC, Salmonella mbandaka bacteria were found in unopened Honey Smacks cereal in California as well as opened boxes collected from the homes of ill people in Montana, New York and Utah.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)