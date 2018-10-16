By Matt Citak

Unlike the previous weeks, the NFL did not see any of its key fantasy contributors get hurt in Week 6.

While we appreciate not having to look for injury replacements, it does put a bit of a damper on this week’s waiver wire.

However, Week 6 did see a few lesser-known players emerge as possible fantasy options. So whether you’re looking for a bye-week fill-in or some end-of-the-bench stashes, you have come to the right place.

Here are some of the top waiver wire adds for Week 7 of the NFL season.

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Don’t look now, but as we enter Week 7 of the NFL season, last year’s number-two overall pick has completed over 70 percent of his passes. Trubisky is averaging just over 250 passing yards per game to go along with his 11-4 touchdown-interception ratio, and has thrown nine touchdowns in the last two weeks alone. Trubisky seems to be making significant progress as the leader of Matt Nagy’s offense, and has added 164 yards and an additional score on the ground. With bye weeks continuing for the next six weeks, Trubisky makes a solid QB streaming option.

RB Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

It took until Week 6, but it appears as if the Colts have finally found a reliable back to lead its running game. In only his second game of the season, Mack gained 7.4 yards per carry on 12 rush attempts, finishing the day with 89 yards on the ground along with one reception for four yards. Nyheim Hines should continue to see the field on passing downs, but it seems pretty clear that the Colts intend on using Mack as the team’s lead rusher moving forward. You may want to allow him to prove himself one more week before starting him, but Mack should be rostered in all leagues.

RB Corey Clement, Philadelphia Eagles

In case your league fell asleep at the wheel and forgot to snag Clement on the waiver wire last week, move quick to pick the young back up this week. Clement carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards and a touchdown against the Giants last Thursday, while adding three receptions for 24 yards. Although Wendall Smallwood saw more touches last week, it was Clement who proved to be a lot more efficient with his carries. Considering it was his first week back after missing a few games with a quad injury, Clement is likely to earn more carries as the season goes on. Clement looks like the RB to own in Philly.

RB Jalen Richard, Oakland Raiders

The Raiders are terrible, and while Marshawn Lynch is clearly the team’s leading rusher, Richard could end up having more fantasy value throughout the season. Richard has had at least six receptions in three of the last four weeks, finishing with 48 or more yards in three of four as well. Oakland looks like it will be playing from behind most weeks, meaning the pass-catching back should continue to see a fair share of offensive snaps. He has a lot more value in PPR leagues, and is worth a look in deeper leagues as a possible flex option.

WR Cole Beasley, Dallas Cowboys

Believe it or not, Beasley enjoyed his coming out party against one of the best defenses in the NFL in Week 6. Going up against the Jaguars, Beasley reeled in nine of 11 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He was the team’s only pass-catcher to make an actual impact on the game. While you shouldn’t overreact based on one game, this was by far Dallas’s best offensive showing in 2018, and could signal what is to come for the Cowboys’ offense. Beasley is worth the speculative add in PPR leagues.

WR Albert Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Wilson got his promising season back on track against the Bears in Week 6 with a few amazing plays. The 26-year-old receiver caught six of his nine targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and has been a consistent source of big plays for the Dolphins this year. Wilson now has 359 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the season, and should continue to get his targets (21 over the last three games), regardless of who’s under center for Miami in Week 7. Wilson is another speedy receiver worth a speculative add for those in search of a possible high-upside WR.

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Whether it’s Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick leading the Tampa Bay offense, one thing has remained consistent all season — Godwin will get his looks in the red zone. The second-year receiver has now caught a touchdown pass in four of the team’s five games this year, and has seen at least six targets in three of the five. His nine targets in Week 6 matched DeSean Jackson for the team lead, and could be a sign of how Winston will distribute the ball throughout the rest of the season. Godwin’s upside remains limited with the number of good pass-catchers in the Buccaneers offense, but he could eventually emerge as Winston’s go-to guy.

TE C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals

The tight end position has been ridiculously unreliable this season, so whenever a solid TE option becomes available on the waiver wire, you should move quick to snag him. Uzomah is the latest tight end to show some possible TE1 value after his solid outing in Week 6. The fourth-year TE caught six of seven targets for 54 yards against the Steelers, but was on the field for 92 percent of Cincinnati’s offensive plays. With the gun-slinging Andy Dalton leading the offense, and injuries to Cincinnati’s other tight ends (Tyler Eifert and Tyler Kroft), Uzomah should be a starting fantasy option for the rest of the season.

