(CBS Local) – The National Constitution Center has announced the presenter and recipients of the 30th Annual Liberty Medal.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will present former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush with the honor.

“Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there’s no finer example of citizenship than our veterans,” former President Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”

They’re being recognized for their efforts and commitment in assisting our veterans.

“On Veterans Day, and every day, we recognize the selfless men and women who volunteer to defend our freedoms,” said Laura Bush. “We are grateful to our veterans and their caregivers for giving our nation tremendous strength.”

Biden also presented last year’s recipient, Sen. John McCain, with the honor.

The Liberty Medal ceremony will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. in Philadelphia.