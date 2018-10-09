PITTSBURGH (CBS Pittsburgh) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing two lawsuits in Florida.

According to court documents, Brown is accused of throwing furniture from the 14th story balcony of a Florida apartment building, which nearly hit a 22-month-old child.

The alleged incident happened in April.

A lawsuit filed by the victim contends two very large vases, an ottoman and other pieces of furniture landed just feet away from the child and his grandfather.

It goes on to say surveillance video clearly shows objects falling from the balcony and nearly striking the two people on the ground.

Brown was said to be “extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel” when police arrived.

He has until Oct. 11, to respond to the lawsuit.

A second lawsuit has been filed by the landlord over damage to the unit and furniture.

That lawsuit contends Brown breached the lease agreement by “destroying, damaging defacing the premises, as well as furnishings and appliances” belonging to the plaintiff.

It goes on to say that Brown has refused to pay for the damages.

There’s been no comment from Brown.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have said they will not be commenting on the situation.