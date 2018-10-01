The Neighborhood premieres tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS. The Neighborhood stars Cedric The Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs as unlikely neighbors. Dave (Greenfield) and Gemma (Behrs) Johnson are a white couple who move into an African American neighborhood right next to Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer) and Tina (Arnold) Butler.

Check out the video above for a series preview and be sure to tune in tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.