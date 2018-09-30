God Friended Me premieres tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS. God Friended Me stars Brandon Michael Hall, Violett Beane, Javicia Leslie, Suraj Sharma and Joe Morton.

The show tells the story of Hall's character who goes through a spiritual journey after receiving a friend request on Facebook that instructs him to help total strangers.