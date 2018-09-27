Filed Under:Murphy Brown

Murphy Brown returns tonight at 9:30 PM ET/PT on CBS after a 20 year hiatus. The iconic news sitcom brings back all the familiar faces as Candice Bergen retains her role as Murphy Brown, Faith Ford returns as Corky Sherwood, Joe Regalbuto reprises his role as Frank Fontana and more!

The world has changed a lot in the last 20 years and Murphy and the crew are ready to tackle a whole new world from behind the FYI news desk. Check out the video above for a preview of the new season and be sure to tune in tonight at 9:30 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.

