The Young And The Restless returns with a new family in Genoa City this Fall. Arturo (Jason Canela), Ray (Jordi Vilasoso) and Lola (Sasha Calle) join the show as the Rosales family and plan to bring a Latin American element to the show’s storied history.

The Young And The Restless, the #1 daytime drama for 29 consecutive years, is a continuing drama revolving around the loves, enmities, hopes and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town of Genoa City. At the 45thAnnual Daytime Emmys in April 2018, The Young And The Restless took home four awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Eileen Davidson and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Camryn Grimes.

Check out the video above to learn all about the new family on the block and tune into The Young And The Restless weekdays from 12:30-1:30pm ET (11:30am-12:30pm PT), only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.