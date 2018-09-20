Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

(CBS Local)– Have you ever wanted to get paid to eat pizza? One company is offering the opportunity of a lifetime for pizza lovers.

Portable pizza oven company, Ooni,  is looking to hire multiple taste testers to help them develop test new recipes and products. The people hired for these positions will also provide feedback on existing products through their social media channels. Taste testers have the opportunity to make up to $1,000 per day.

Applicants will need to send in a resume and a one minute video explaining why they are passionate about pizza.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s