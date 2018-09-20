(CBS Local)– Have you ever wanted to get paid to eat pizza? One company is offering the opportunity of a lifetime for pizza lovers.

Portable pizza oven company, Ooni, is looking to hire multiple taste testers to help them develop test new recipes and products. The people hired for these positions will also provide feedback on existing products through their social media channels. Taste testers have the opportunity to make up to $1,000 per day.

We're looking to hire Pizza Taste Testers! Help us come up with new recipes, try out our new products, and tell the world how awesome Ooni pizza ovens are – these are paid (and, we think, very cool) roles! Read more: https://t.co/yIsHr8c9Pq — Ooni (@OoniHQ) September 14, 2018

Applicants will need to send in a resume and a one minute video explaining why they are passionate about pizza.