(CBS) — Roseanne Barr says her character will die of an opioid overdose on the upcoming spinoff of “Roseanne” called “The Conners.” Barr was fired and ABC cancelled the hit series in May after posting a racist tweet.

“They had her die of an opium—or a opioid overdose,” Barr told YouTuber Brandon Straka about 40 minutes into the interview. “It wasn’t enough to just do what they did to me. They had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show. They had to cruelly insult them.”

Barr’s former co-star John Goodman has previously said that her character would die in the spinoff but did not reveal how.

“That’s what they chose to do, so there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done, it’s over, there’s no fight left,” Barr added.

ABC has not publicly confirmed or denied Barr’s claim.

Bar was fired after posting a tweet suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey responded in a statement released on Twitter.

Barr later Ambien for her racist tweets and telling her fans, “I’m not a racist, just an idiot who made a bad joke.”

“We are not gonna have you come on this show and have you defend yourself and have you plea for the American people to forgive you…” Straka said during his show “Walk Away.”

“No, I already did that. I did that to everyone’s feeling who were hurt or who misunderstood me,” Barr responded. “The fact is they did misunderstand it and it’s time for them to apologize to me.”

“The Conners” will premiere on ABC on October 16.