This Week In Golf: Tour Championship Preview And The Year In ReviewThe PGA Tour's top 30 players play for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, and a shot at the FedExCup. Bryson Dechambeau leads the pack into the weekend.

Best Places To Watch Each Pro Football Team In TampaFortunately, no matter where you’re from and who you root for, you can find somewhere in the Bay area to watch the game. Check out this list to find out where you can watch your favorite teams and maybe even meet other fans.

Latest MLB Power RankingsThe Astros and Red Sox continue to battle for the top spot in our rankings, but for now, the 'Stros are on top.

'Arthur Ashe: A Life' Excerpt From New Book By Raymond ArsenaultIn honor of this year’s U.S. Open and the 50th anniversary of tennis legend Arthur Ashe’s historic win, read an excerpt from the new biography ”Arthur Ashe: A Life” by Raymond Arsenault, published by sister company Simon & Schuster.

Fan Essentials: Best NFL CoachWho is the best coach in the NFL? Local CBS sports anchors weigh in.

Ray Lewis: Slow Down With Darnold, Let Him Go Through His Bumps And Bruises'Inside The NFL' analyst Ray Lewis wants to slow the roll a little bit on the New York Jets' Sam Darnold hype train.

Lavonte David Emerging As Leader On Buccaneers DefenseIt's not often that rookies end up being leaders on a team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David appears to be well on his way to becoming one.

Former Boxer Oscar De La Hoya Says He'll Run For President In 2020The former six-weight boxing champion told reporters that he's preparing to throw his hat in the ring for the 2020 election.

Fan Essentials: Best NFL DivisionWhat division is the best in the NFL this season? Local CBS sports anchors weigh in.

