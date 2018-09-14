Menu
CW44
News
View All News
Latest News
Business
Entertainment
CNET Tech News
Travel
Health
Auto
Only CBS
Featured Articles
Make Your Picks For A Chance To Win $1,000!
Don't forget to make your picks each week in our Pro Football Challenge for a chance to win $1,000!
Make Sure To Make Your Pick!
Don't forget to make your weekly pick in our Pro Football Knockout Pool for a chance to win $1,000!
Galleries
2018 Grammy Nominations
Check out some of the exceptional nominees for the 2018 GRAMMYs, only on CBS!
2015 ACM Awards Nominees
Best Of
Latest Headlines
5 Recipes For Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Drinks
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day into a celebration that even St. Patrick himself would raise a glass to.
5 Ways To Take Your St. Patrick's Day Celebration To The Next Level
Make your St. Patrick's Day a holiday to remember with these fun and exciting activities that go beyond your typical parade and local pub celebration.
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - STEM Event at MOSI
Come be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, March 24th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
It's a Date | February 2018
It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Bars For Singles In Tampa Bay
For the nights when speaking to human-beings is vital, look no further than this list. We present you with the Best Bars for Singles in Tampa Bay.
5 Trendy Holiday Gift Ideas For Dad
Watch his eyes widen when he opens a thoughtful, modern gift he never would have gotten for himself.
Sports
View All Sports
Latest
Rays
Bucs
Lightning
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NCAAFB
NCAAB
Featured Articles
NFL Picks - Week 2: Jaguars Set For Revenge Against Patriots?
WCCO-TV in Minnesota sports anchor Mark Rosen weighs in on the weekend's biggest NFL match-ups, including the AFC title game rematch.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Bryson DeChambeau holds the FedExCup points lead, though he isn't favored at the Tour Championship and doesn't top the rankings.
Latest Galleries
Final NFL Power Rankings
It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL. Here's your final power rankings of the season.
NFL Power Rankings: Week 16
It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL. Here's your power rankings heading into Week 16.
Health
Contests
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
September 14, 2018 at 11:58 am
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings