Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man is charged with cruelty to livestock animals after authorities reportedly saw a video showing a live cow being dragged by a truck.

jackie floyd reaves 1 Texas Man Accused Of Dragging Cow By Neck With Truck

(credit: Wise County Jail)

Jackie Floyd Reaves, a 62-year-old resident of Bowie, was charged in Wise County. The incident allegedly occurred just southwest of Sunset, about halfway between Bowie and Decatur.

An investigator for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association filed an affidavit stating that Reaves dragged a live black cow by its neck on June 4.

In the document, the witness who videotaped the dragging also claims Reaves killed a tan cow that apparently could not stand by slamming the bucket of a front-end loader on the cow’s head.

In Texas, cruelty to livestock animal laws apply if a person commits a crime causing unjustifiable pain or suffering to an animal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s