GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CBSLA) — Diners in Orange County received an unexpected dinner guest when a woman came crashing through the ceiling of a Mexican restaurant.

A person recorded the moment the woman fell through the ceiling tiles of Sabroso! Mexican Grill in Garden Grove Sunday. The restaurant said she asked to use the bathroom and an employee obliged. She went into the bathroom and was there for a long time, causing a line to form. A short while later, she broke through one of the red ceiling tiles and fell to the ground.

Police said the woman was homeless and appeared to be on drugs. She told them she didn’t remember how she got into the space above the ceiling. The restaurant said she got in through a false panel.

The woman was treated for minor injuries. No one else in the restaurant was hurt.