PHILADELPHIA. (CBS) – Cheers! Aldi is bringing it’s wine Advent calendar to the US and rolling out a cheese Advent calendar, too.

It may seem to early to think about the holidays but these limited edition calendars go on sale November 7th and are available while supplies last.

The retailer reminds everyone not all Aldi’s will have the wine calendar since they don’t all sell alcohol. Stores that do can be found on their website.

The wine calendar features 24 mini bottles of 12 different varieties and will cost about $70. The calendar lines up with the days leading up to Christmas Eve. Wines included Shiraz, Malbec, Pinot Grigio, Sauvingnon Blanc and more.

For cheese lovers the Aldi cheese Advent calendar will retail at $12.99 and include 16.9 ounces of varieties including cheddar, gouda, havarati and more. This one needs to be kept in the fridge.