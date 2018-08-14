St. Helens, OR (CBS Local)- Fans of the “Twilight” series now have a chance to own a part of the movie history.

According to KATU, one of the houses used in the filming of the movies has been put up for sale in St. Helens, Oregon. The house, located at 184 6th Street, was home to the main character, Bella, played by Kristin Stewart, in the movie series.

St. Helens was home to much of the filming for the movie and several other spots in the town could be seen in the film. The owner of the home told KATU that they’ve kept the house largely in the same condition that it was seen in in the film.

“I’ve kept the house as it was from the movie. The choices the filmmakers really made the house shine,” the homeowner said during an interview with Sotheby’s. “I sat down to watch the television and a trailer for “Twilight” came on the screen. To see a picture of the very house you’re sitting, in followed by an image of the very room you’re in, is a sensation that very few will ever know.”

The home, featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, has been listed for $349,000.