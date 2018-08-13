Latest MLB Power RankingsThe N.L. East has three teams in the Top 11 and it's shaping up to be a good pennant race.

The 5 Greatest Pro Football Hall Of Fame Speeches

This Week In Golf: Koepka Holds Off Tiger, Wins PGA ChampionshipTiger Woods may have gotten more roars from the crowd, but Brooks Koepka never flinched.

Best Places To Watch Each Pro Football Team In TampaFortunately, no matter where you’re from and who you root for, you can find somewhere in the Bay area to watch the game. Check out this list to find out where you can watch your favorite teams and maybe even meet other fans.

Are You A Budding Bolt? Lightning To Host Summer CampsThe Tampa Bay Lightning will host Lightning Made Summer Camps for all skill levels at various locations throughout Tampa Bay.

Top 5 NASCAR Drivers Of All Time

Bartolo Colon Passes A Milestone In Midst Of A Tough 2018 SeasonWith his 246th career win, Bartolo Colon finally moved past Dennis Martinez for the most victories all time by a Latin American-born pitcher, an impressive feat for a special pitcher.

Jaguars Suspend CB Jalen Ramsey After Threatening 'War' On ReportersThe corner has been suspended one week, along with teammate Dante Fowler, for violating team rules. Ramsey yelled at reporters and threatened a 'war' on Twitter after media recorded video of an altercation between teammates at practice.

Tailgating Parking Tips at Raymond James StadiumNothing quite gets you into the game-day spirit like a pre-game tailgating party. Follow these easy tips to get the most out of your tailgating experience at Raymond James Stadium.

The Baseball Report: Red Sox In Control As Division Races Heat UpThe Red Sox swept the Yankees to take control in the AL East, as other division races, particularly in the NL, stay competitive.