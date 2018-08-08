(CNN) — Carrie Underwood’s family is excited to be “adding another fish to our pond.”

The superstar singer used an announcement on Instagram Wednesday about her upcoming tour to share that she and her professional hockey player husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child.

After talking about her tour to support her forthcoming album “Cry Pretty,” Underwood theorized that some fans might be wondering why she wasn’t touring until May.

To answer that question, the camera panned back to display balloons saying “baby” above Underwood’s head.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood said. “This has just been a dream come true with album and baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it. Love you guys!””

The new baby joins big brother Isaiah, 3.

Underwood and Fisher married in 2010.

