(CBS Local) – Reynolds Wrap is looking for its first ever Chief GrillingOfficer. The team at Reynolds Wrap needs help exploring the country in search of the best grilling tips and techniques.

This two week, paid gig offers unforgettable experiences in America’s most mouth-watering cities. In case that’s not clear enough: Eat food. Document the experience. Get paid! The Chief Grilling Officer, or “CGO’s” responsibilities are simple (and delicious); travel to some of the most notorious barbeque cities in the country to learn about grilling culture and new techniques for the Reynolds Wrap test kitchen.

We're hiring! Reynolds Kitchens is looking for a CGO – Chief Grill Officer. Think you've got the chops? Just send us a pic of you at the grill and 100 words on why you're the best person for the job to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com by August 13th. Good luck! 🔥🥓🍖🍗🔥 https://t.co/UWFBlwbqXK — Reynolds Wrap (@ReynoldsWrap) August 1, 2018

“We’re on a mission here at Reynolds Wrap to identify the best grilling techniques and tips to share with backyard grillers,” said Brienne Neisewander, brand director for Foil at Reynolds Consumer Products. “We’re looking for a truly passionate grilling enthusiast to lead the way across the country and discover hidden grilling gems.”

The Reynolds Wrap CGO will receive a $10K stipend, pre-paid travel and lodging for you and (a very lucky) guest and amazing hookups at some of the most delicious restaurants from coast to coast. The photography and cooking techniques captured by the CGO will be featured on ReynoldsKitchens.com and Reynolds-owned social channels.

Now through August 13, applicants looking to land this food-filled summer gig can submit their best original grilling photo along with 100 words on why they’re the best person for the job to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and a resident of the United States.