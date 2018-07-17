FORT MORGAN, Ala. (CBS Local) – Wildlife conservationists in Alabama are expressing outrage after the body of an endangered type of sea turtle washed ashore with a beach chair wrapped around its neck.

The graphic Facebook post documents how a discarded chair with the University of Alabama logo on it was tangled around the animal’s neck as it laid face up on the Fort Morgan beach.

“The chair had barnacles on it so had been in the water for a while. So much stuff left on the beach washes into the gulf. Why we need something like ‘Leave Only Footprints,'” Debbie Harbin of Share the Beach Fort Morgan told WKRG.

“Leave Only Footprints” promotes green initiatives and raises awareness about the dangers of littering in Alabama and the Gulf Coast region. Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles are classified as endangered by the U.S. Federal Endangered Species Act.