Farifax County, VA (CBS Local)- The Fairfax County Police Department said Saturday that a local driver totaled his brand-new McLaren 720S sports car in an accident just one day after the car was purchased.

In a Facebook post, the department used a photo of the wrecked vehicle in an attempt to warn drivers of the dangers of speeding, warning drivers to “slow down, or it could cost you.”

The driver reportedly suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

According to police, the accident occurred at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday morning in the town of Great Falls, about 15 miles northwest of Washington D.C. They estimated the car’s cost at approximately $300,000.