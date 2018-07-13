Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Friday, July 13, 2018, 7:05 pm ET

MILWAUKEE -109

My projections see the Brewers toppling the Pirates in more than 60 percent of simulations for their Friday showdown. We’re getting value on Milwaukee at essentially a pick’em price. The Brewers have won the last four games started by Jujnior Guerra, and are 5-2 when he takes the mound against losng teams. The Pirates are 1-5 in the last six outings by Nick KIngham.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (108-72 in last 180 MLB picks)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

Friday, July 13, 2018, 8:10 pm ET

MINNESOTA +105

My data sees the Twins beating the Rays more than 60 percent of the time in their Friday showdown, giving us a must-play on the slight home underdog. Minnesota is currently on a 7-1 run in home games, and have won five of six against right-handed starters. The Rays are just 1-4 in the past five road starts by Nathan Eovaldi.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (108-72 in last 180 MLB picks)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres

Friday, July 13, 2018, 10:10 pm ET

CHICAGO CUBS -130

Let’s keep rolling with a play on the Cubs Friday night, or more precisely, a play against Clayton Richard. He’s walked nine and fanned four over his last two starts. The Cubs rank ninth in OPS (.752) versus southpaws and are 10-2 in their last 12 facing lefty starters. Lay the reasonable price.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (71-54 in last 125 MLB ML picks)

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants

Friday, July 13, 2018, 10:15 pm ET

OVER 7.5

My projections see the Athletics and Giants plating about nine runs Friday, which would send us Over the posted total of 7.5 with room to spare. Oakland has played 5-1 to the Over in its past six road games against left-handed starters, while San Francisco has played Over in four of its past five interleague games. What’s more, the Over is on a 9-1-1 Over spurt in this series.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (108-72 in last 180 MLB picks)