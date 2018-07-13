Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

(KDKA/CBS Local) – Chuck E. Cheese’s is getting in on the “pay your age” deal after yesterday’s Build-A-Bear fiasco.

The restaurant announced its offering a pay your age deal Friday for games.

Parents can pay their child’s age for 30 minutes of ‘All You Can Play’ on Friday, July 13.

Chuck E. Cheese’s posted the deal on their Facebook page, and says it’s only available at locations where a “Play Pass” is available.

The “All You Can Play’ launched last month and lets parents pay for the time instead of purchasing tokens or play points.

The normal “All You Can Play” deal is $9 for 30 minutes.

The “Pay Your Age Day” didn’t go as expected yesterday for Build-A-Bear.

The company was forced to cut off lines due to the overwhelming response.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s