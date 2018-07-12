SANGER, Texas (CBS Local) – An Army veteran and his wife say they are considering a divorce in order to qualify for the healthcare coverage their disabled daughter needs.

Texas residents Jake and Maria Grey have been married for nine years. They have two young daughters, a two-year-old named Fairen and six-year-old named Brighton. Brighton was born with a rare chromosomal disorder called Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, which leaves her needing full-time care. She suffers from hearing and vision impairments, seizures, and multiple organ problems.

According to Brighton’s parents, their child’s current healthcare coverage leaves them still paying up to $15,000 a year out of pocket. “I used to get anxiety just opening the mail because I was scared of what would come or what bill would come or what denial would come,” Maria said, via KREM.

Jake Grey reportedly makes about $40,000 a year, meaning his family doesn’t qualify for Medicaid. While state assistance is available for the Greys, the family says Brighton is number 59,979 on a waiting list that could possibly keep her waiting for more than a decade before getting help.

The loving couple came to the conclusion that a divorce may be the only way to lift the financial burden their situation has left them in. “We’ve just struggled and struggled with it, and now we’ve gotten to the point, where we feel it’s a real possibility,” Jake said.

Getting divorced would allow Maria to file as a single and jobless mother of two, but most importantly she would qualify for Medicaid.

“For someone to kind of make you choose between your marriage and your child is just – it’s just a really weird spot to be in,” the Army veteran added. “It’s morally wrong I feel like, and I think it’s conflicting for me too, because I feel like what’s happening to us is morally wrong.”

“We promised to each other and to her that we’d do whatever we could do to make her life, however long she’s going to be with us, as good as possible,” Maria explained.