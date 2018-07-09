SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS Local) – Reddit has just purged over 350,000 users from one of their most popular channels. The more shocking (and hilarious) part of the decision is that Reddit’s subscribers asked for the ban, so they could pay tribute to the villain of “Avengers: Infinity War,” Thanos.

“It’s a simple calculation,” the subreddit ThanosDidNothingWrong explains. To honor Thanos’ quest to wipe out half of the universe in Marvel Studios’ summer blockbuster, the forum sought to get exactly half of its members banned permanently.

“The subscribers are growing exponentially. Just in the past week, the amount has tripled. Left unchecked, the entire subreddit would have collapse into nothingness,” forum moderator “Codeskull” jokingly wrote about the forum which quickly went viral and saw over 700,000 people join in on the fun.

In the weeks leading up to the much anticipated July 9 banning, the channel was flooded with thousands of posts and tributes. Some fans even promised to get tattoos of the “Mad Titan” if their posts received enough Reddit up-votes.

To cap off the excitement, actor Josh Brolin (aka Thanos) filmed himself giving his infamous finger snap – signaling the end of the line for half of the channel’s subscribers.

For those who had the misfortune of being chosen by the moderator’s random selection, the following message was left in their inbox.

However, the news isn’t all bad as every poor soul wiped out in the name of Thanos has been invited to join the subreddit InTheSoulStone.