Best Places To Go Caroling In Tampa Bay

Christmas carols are a welcome part of the Christmas holidays. In days gone by, carolers would wander around town, stopping in front of homes to sing a Christmas carol. While caroling door to door may be a thing of the past, caroling while walking around town is beginning to make a comeback. Get into the holiday spirit by joining a caroling group and singing Christmas carols for the enjoyment of those around you.

Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Cyrus Greene Community Center

2101 E. MLK Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33610

(813) 242-5350

www.tampagov.net Students from East Tampa will be performing on stage for the enjoyment of the community. There will also be a community sing-along and everyone is invited to bring their holiday spirit and sing some Christmas carols with the performers. In addition to the performers, there will be Tampa-area dignitaries, finger printing and a visit from Santa. This year, Santa will be passing out backpacks. Backpacks are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. so arrive early to enjoy all of the festivities at the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony.

Winterwonderland, Caroling And Lighted Golf Cart Parade

Woodmont Park

Temple Terrace, FL 33617

(813) 506-6600

www.templeterrace.com Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! It will be snowing in Temple Terrace on December 14th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. courtesy of the City of Temple Terrace. There will also be crafts, games and caroling. And of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to greet the children. Come out and enjoy the moonwalk, music, bonfire and parade of golf carts. At 6:30 p.m., there will be caroling in the park and everyone is invited to sing loud and proud. So grab your mittens and plan an entire day of fun at Woodmont Park. Related: Best Family Holiday Events Around Tampa Bay

Christmas Carol Sing-Along

Brandon Regional Library

619 Vondenburg Drive

Brandon, FL 33511

(813) 273-3652

www.hcplc.org



The 2013 Christmas Carol Sing-Along will take place on December 19th from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Brandon Regional Library. Children and adults of all ages are invited to join in the singing of old-fashioned Christmas carols. Don’t worry about remembering the words as lyric sheets will be provided to all attendees. Come on down to the library and get in the holiday spirit with this old-fashioned sing-along.

Henry B Plant Christmas Stroll

Henry B Plant Museum

401 W Kennedy Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33606

(813) 254-1891

www.plantmuseum.com Christmas is one of the most popular holidays in America. Experience the beauty of an old-time Christmas holiday by taking part in the 31st annual Victorian Christmas Stroll at the Henry B Plant Museum. The event takes place from December 1st to the 23rd from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Listen to carolers singing old-fashioned Christmas carols as you stroll through the museum. Feel free to join in the singing as you experience the various rooms at the museum. Admission is $13 for adults $11 for seniors and $7 for children ages four to 18. Related: Best Holiday Lighted Boat Parades Around Tampa Bay

