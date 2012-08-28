Best Places For Rekindling Romance In Tampa Bay

When the fireworks burn out and school buses gear up, it’s time for mom and dad to rekindle and reconnect. From a walk in Hyde Park to a romantic dinner for two, enjoy a day that promises to re-ignite any fading fireworks in your relationship. Tampa Bay offers everything your tired romance needs and more at the best places for couples in the city.

Safety Harbor Spa

105 N Bayshore Drive

Safety Harbor, FL 34695

(727) 726-1161

Start your day by treating yourself and significant other to a massage at Tampa Bay. The couples experience creates the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and therapy for the body. Choose from the couples escape ($549), which offers an 80-minute couples message, two caviar pedicures and two spa lunches, or the lower-cost two of us ($279), which includes a 50-minute message and two spa aroma manicures. As one of the country's top spas, Safety Harbor features spa treatments and swimming pools to refresh you and your relationship. Whether it's a signature spa treatment or dip in the pool, the two of you are sure to feel rejuvenated after this trip.

Bern’s Steakhouse

1208 S. Howard Ave.

Tampa, FL 33606

(813) 251-2421

Bern's Steakhouse serves as the prime restaurant to re-spark lost romance. Bern's houses multiple delicacies from steaks to wine and spirits to cave du fromage and the Harry Waugh Dessert Room. The separate dessert room is designed to stimulate intimate conversations in booths made from old wine casks. Sip on a cappuccino and share a trio of liquid-center cakes for the most delectable evening out you've had in years. If sweet is not your style, visit the cave du fromage for an assortment of specialty cheeses that rotate daily.

Hyde Park Village

1621 W. Snow Circle

Tampa, FL 33606

(8130 251-3500

Walk off dessert along the Hillsborough River into Hyde Park. This South Tampa walk through the SoHo district offers ample bars and nightlife to kick up the mood. For a more upscale scene, stroll to Hyde Park Village for entertainment, shopping and cocktails. Check the schedule for a live music series or other special events to get "iCarly" and the world of parent/teacher conferences out of your head.

Tampa Bay Sailing Tours

Between Marriott Waterside and Tampa Convention Center

Downtown Tampa

(813) 532-9530

There's no better way to rekindle romance than sailing by sunset. Tampa Bay Sailing Tours offers a variety of packages, including the Sunset Tour. Bask in the moonlight, breeze and cuisine provided by Sono Café with your loved one. This high-rated boat ride promises relaxation and rekindling in no time. Prices vary per package, but snag monthly coupons if you "like" its Facebook page.

Postcard Inn

6300 Gulf Blvd.

St Pete Beach, FL 33706

(727) 367-2711

For a relaxing beach escape just out of Tampa's reach, spend the night at Postcard Inn at Saint Pete. Just minutes from downtown Saint Pete and a few steps away from shore, this trip will seal the deal on any lost sparks. For an even sweeter deal, show your Florida identification and receive discounted rates. Its on-site restaurant, Beachwood BBQ & Burger, offers acclaimed barbecue ribs all day long.