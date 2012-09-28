Best Photographers For Kids In Tampa Bay

Our kids are our lives and in Tampa Bay, family means everything. So when it comes time to capture those special growing years, we look to the best Tampa Bay-area professionals. Here are a few of our finest photographers dedicated to helping you preserve those special moments.

Burn Exposures St. Petersburg, FL

(727) 686-6332

www.burnexposures.com A traveling professional and owner/operator of Burn Exposures, Stephanie Byrne specializes in capturing those special family moments in your home or at wonderful local parks. She loves photographing children at play in natural settings and is especially adept at taking beautiful newborn shots. Indoors or out, Burn Exposures will go above and beyond to snap that perfect shot that will last a lifetime. Related: Best Places For Pet Photography In Tampa Bay

Infinity Photography by Rita Tampa, FL

(727) 644-9253

www.infinityphotographybyrita.com Rita, owner/operator of Infinity Photography by Rita, is an on-location professional who specializes in maternity, newborn, baby, children and family photography. She uses natural settings and lighting to snap her photographs, believing that the more comfortable the client, the better the image. Currently serving the greater Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough counties, Rita’s attention to detail and modern approach allow her to create a picture that will last an infinity.



Lasting Impressions Photography 997 Appalosa Road

Tarpon Springs, FL 34688

(727) 934-4456

www.kimpeg.comA member of the community for years, Lasting Impressions Photography is located in the East Lake area of Tarpon Springs. Owned and operated by award-winning photographers Kim and Peggy Warmot, their “Countryhouse” studio was opened in 1988. Dedicated to capturing the beauty of your children and family, the Warmots pride themselves on creating a home-like atmosphere that will immediately put you at ease. Their personal service and attention to detail make for beautiful pictures and a wonderful experience that will leave a lasting impression for years to come.

Marie Still Photography Tampa, FL

(571) 344-3443

www.mariestillphotography.com Marie Still is a consummate photographic professional who loves working with children and families. She believes that there is a piece of her put into all her work and that she is able to connect on a personal level with every one of her clients, no matter what size. Whether she is at her studio or on location, her attention to the little things is what makes her pictures stand out above the rest.

Wild Sugar Photography 2720 4th St N

St. Petersburg, FL 33704

(727) 366-5191

www.wildsugarphotography.com Wild Sugar Photography is located on 4th Street North in the heart of St. Petersburg’s picturesque Garden District. The “quaint little studio” is owned and operated by Teresa Wild who is dedicated to serving the photographic needs of new and expectant moms throughout the Tampa Bay area. Designed with the little ones in mind, not only does the studio offer up a safe comfortable atmosphere, but it is also perfect for capturing a child’s precious first portraits. Related: Top Arts And Crafts Classes And Activities For Kids In Tampa Bay