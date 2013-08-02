Your pets deserve quality care whether you’re at work or out of town. The best dog walking services in Tampa Bay offer a range of personalized choices for your pet, and they are staffed with professional caregivers. Whether you’re looking for a professional dog walker, pet sitter or need customized services, the best dog walking services in Tampa Bay are all just a phone call away.

Critter Cronies, Inc.

5812 Whippoorwill Drive

Tampa, FL 33625

(813) 969-2757

www.crittercronies.com Critter Cronies serves the Tampa Bay area from Davis Island to Citrus Park and locations in between with dog walking, pet sitting, boarding and even a taxi service to take your dog to veterinary visits while you’re at work or out of town. Critter Cronies has a certified Pet First Aid and CPR instructor so pet owners can take comfort in knowing their dog is in professional hands in their absence. Services can also be custom tailored to suit the owner’s budget and scheduling needs.

Wags and Wiggles, Inc.

1901 Teepee Drive

Tampa, FL 33618

(813) 269-7387

www.wagsandwiggles.net



Wags and Wiggles has been taking care of dogs and other household pets for more than eight years in the Tampa Bay area. Its services include scheduled or occasional dog walking, trips to the local dog park for exercise and fun and in-home pet sitting for dogs, cats, birds, fish and other pets. It also offers a pet taxi for trips to the groomer or veterinarian. If celebrating your dog’s birthday is an event you want to cater, Wags and Wiggles will make the occasion special with a party sure to make tails wag.

South Tampa Dog Walking & Pet Sitting

3303 W. Empedrado St., Unit #3

Tampa, FL 33629

(813) 839-9642

www.southtampadogwalking.com



Personal and professional care is at the heart of South Tampa Dog Walking & Pet Sitting services. This family business offers daily dog walking, pet sitting and boarding by Pet First Aid and CPR certified specialists. A customized plan can be set up at a personal "Meet & Greet" with the individual who will be caring for your pet. These dog-loving professionals are licensed, bonded and insured, as well as members of the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters.



Pet’s Best Friend of Tampa Bay, Inc.

2625 State Road 590

Clearwater, FL 33759

(727) 725-1996

www.dogwalkingtampbabay.com Serving northern Pinellas County for the past 14 years, this husband-and-wife team of caregivers will walk your dog, administer medications if needed, provide exercise and give training support to your pet while you are away at work. Owners Ken and Darla Klein are dedicated animal-lovers who have supported animal rescue, adoption efforts, local shelters and rescue groups for more than a decade.

Pasco Professional Pet Sitters

3244 Lake Padgett Drive

Land O’ Lakes, FL 34639

(813) 857-4439

www.pascoprofessionalpetsitters.com For the animal lover with dogs and other pets, there is Pasco Professional Pet Sitters, serving areas just north of Tampa Bay. In addition to dog walking, this pet care service has been offering in-home pet sitting and personalized care for dogs, cats, birds, bunnies, horses and other farm animals since 1996. This family owned and operated business will also water your plants while you're away and even bring in your mail. So don't worry about leaving the barn door open when you are away from home. Animals large and small can get the attention they need from this established pet care service.