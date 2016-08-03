Best Bars For Cornhole In Tampa Bay

There are all kinds of drinking games out there, as our article Best Bars with Drinking Games in Tampa points out. There’s beer pong, flip cup and the classic tailgate game of cornhole, just to name a few. If you’ve never played cornhole, you’re missing out. Such a seemingly simple game is a lot of fun, especially if you’re with fun people. You don’t have to be an all-star athlete to play — all you need to be able to do is toss a bean bag. Between tailgate parties, practice your cornhole skills at any of these Tampa Bay bars.
Ferg’s
1320 Central Ave.
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 822-4562
www.fergssportsbar.comRays fans love Ferg’s, which has been serving baseball fanatics since 1998. The restaurant serves good old fashioned sports bar favorites, like wings, nachos, pizza, cheese fries and hotdogs, with a selection of fountain drinks to choose from. Cornhole is not just a casual thing here — the last Friday of every month is dedicated to cornhole tournaments. For $5 per person, you can choose your own partner and enter the tournament and have a shot at winning cash prizes doled out to the top three teams.
Caddy’s on the Beach
900 W. Gulf Blvd.
Sunset Beach, FL 33706
(727) 360-4993
www.caddysotb.comIf you’re a beach lover, Caddy’s is the place to go. Situated right on Sunset Beach, it’s not uncommon for patrons to spill out of the bar and onto the sand to soak up some sun or go for a splash. The menu offers plenty of seafood selections as well as sandwiches and salads in addition to soft drinks, bottled beers and draft beers. You can certainly enjoy a few rounds of cornhole while you listen to live music, but it’s more for fun than serious competition.
The Retreat
123 S. Hyde Park Ave.
Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 254-2014
www.retreattampa.comThis 61-year-old bar is a favorite among college students. Daily specials, a lively atmosphere, darts, karaoke and cornhole make The Retreat an excellent place to loosen up and unwind. There isn’t much of a food menu, but you’ll find an extensive drink menu that includes bottled and draft beers, cocktails and shots.
Whiskey Joe’s
7720 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway
Tampa, FL 33607
(813) 281-0770
www.whiskeyjoestampa.comWhiskey Joe’s is a beach and boat lover’s perfect bar. Not only is the bar right on the beach, but there is even a dock to drive your boat up for an afternoon snack. You can get delicious, fresh seafood like sauteed mussels, calamari, fried shrimp po’ boys or chilled peel ‘n eat shrimp and wash it all down with a drink from the full liquor bar. Cornhole on the beach is first-come, first-served, but people are usually good at sharing so everyone gets a piece of the action.
Yard of Ale
406 S. Howard Ave.
Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 251-4433
www.yardofalesoho.comYard of Ale has a drinking game list almost as extensive as its beer list. There are 24 different beers on tap, such as Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider, Guinness Stout and Miller Lite, as well as 61 bottled varieties. The bar hosts crazy drinking games like life-size versions of Jenga and Connect Four and flip cup. On Sundays, Yard of Ale brings out the cornhole boards for an extra dose of fun.
Amanda Mole has been writing since she was old enough to hold a pencil and cooking since she was tall enough to reach the stove. She believes that food provides more than just vital nutrients: it is an irreplaceable part of countless cultural and social activities. As a Tampa Bay resident for the past 21 years, she is well acquainted with the incredibly diverse range of restaurants, bars, and food festivals that the area has to offer. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.