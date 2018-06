PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Phillies fan injured by a flying hot dog has gotten an apology from the team and an offer of free tickets to a game.

Kathy McVay got hit in the face by a hot dog Monday from the Phillie Phanatic’s mobile hot dog launcher.

That dog was wrapped in duct tape.

McVay, who was sitting behind home plate, had to go to the hospital and suffered a hematoma.

She says she couldn’t catch the dog or bat it away because of a shoulder injury.