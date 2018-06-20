PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (CBS13/CBS LOCAL) – Deputies in Placer County carried out a dangerous rescue of a four-legged thief that was caught on camera.

They posted a video clip of the encounter on their Facebook page showing a deputy breaking a car window to rescue a bear that trapped itself inside.

They say the bear got into the car in Carnelian Bay near Lake Tahoe and destroyed the interior of the car so badly that the doors couldn’t be unlocked.

Deputies decided the best way to get the bear out was to break the window and run, allowing the bear to jump out and scamper off into the forest.