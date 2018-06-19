OKLAHOMA CITY (CBS LOCAL) — Traffic is usually a given during a rush hour commute, but one street in Oklahoma City got backed up for a racier reason. Police say a couple was found allegedly having sex on the ground near a busy intersection.

According to authorities, the Oklahoma City Police Department received a call around 5:30 in the evening from a woman claiming she saw a man with pants “halfway down” on top of a woman under a tree. When police arrived, sure enough they found a man and a woman allegedly still in the act.

Forty-eight-year-old Tony Willis and 42-year-old Verna LeClair were arrested after the responding officers say Willis was observed rolling off LeClair as they approached.

The two were charged on counts of indecent exposure and public drunkenness and booked at the Oklahoma County Jail.

According to reports, this is the second time LeClair has been arrested for the very public display of affection. In 2017, he was caught having sex in the parking lot of a liquor store. That charge was later dismissed.