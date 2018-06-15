BOSTON (CBS) – A woman from California asked for help on social media finding her wedding dress and a woman from Massachusetts came through.

Rachele Familia was married in 2004 and now lives out west.

She was storing her wedding dress at her aunt and uncle’s house in western Massachusetts. But she found out last Friday her uncle mistakenly donated it to Goodwill in Palmer back in March.

He rushed back to the store but it had already been sold.

Familia spent six days posting on Facebook, trying to track the dress down.

“I tell myself it’s just a dress and if it’s meant to be I will get the dress back. But I also know that someone out there who really needed the dress has it and will cherish it,” said Familia.

That turned out to be true.

A woman from central Massachusetts messaged her on Facebook Thursday afternoon, saying “I have your wedding dress!!”

Familia told WBZ-TV the woman saw a story about the missing dress on the news and contacted her. The woman bought it and told Familia “it’s just hanging in her closet.”

“She said it was beautiful and just had to have it,” Familia said.