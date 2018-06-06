NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The musicals “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” have each gotten 12 Tony nominations, leading the pack for the 2018 awards to be given out this Sunday night.

“The Band’s Visit,” ”Carousel” and “Angels in America” closely follow with 11 nods each. Critic and audience favorite “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has garnered 10, along with the revival of “My Fair Lady.”

Best musical nominees are “The Band’s Visit,” ”Frozen,” ”Mean Girls,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Best play nominees are “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” ”The Children,” “‘Farinelli and the King,” ”Junk” and “Latin History for Morons.”

Among the prominent names given acting nods are Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane for “Angels in America,” Denzel Washington for “The Iceman Cometh,” Glenda Jackson for “Three Tall Women,” Amy Schumer for “Meteor Shower,” Mark Rylance for “Farinelli and the King,” and Katrina Lenk for “The Band’s Visit.”

The 72nd annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sarah Bareilles, will be broadcast on Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. on CBS2.

