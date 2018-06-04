Tampa
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Washington
Sponsored By
CW44
Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area’s only independent television station. With broadcast coverage reaching throughout central and southwest Florida, WTOG was billed “Florida’s Super Station” and quickly […]
Facebook
Twitter
Home
CW44
News
View All News
Latest News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
CNET Tech News
Travel
Health
Auto
Only CBS
Featured Articles
These Are The Victims Of The Santa Fe High School Shooting
The 10 victims slain in the Santa Fe High School shooting were not done with life. Far from it.
What We Know So Far About The Santa Fe School Shooting
At least ten people and as many as 10 have died as a result of a shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe.
Galleries
2018 Grammy Nominations
Check out some of the exceptional nominees for the 2018 GRAMMYs, only on CBS!
2015 ACM Awards Nominees
Eat.See.Play
Eat
5 Recipes For Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Drinks
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day into a celebration that even St. Patrick himself would raise a glass to.
31 Kitchen Items Under $50 That Any Cook Could Use
Don't think you have to be a professional chef to cook. These must-haves help anyone become a success in the kitchen.
See
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
It's a Date | February 2018
It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Play
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
20 Great Gifts For Star Trek Fans
Here are 20 Star Trek-themed gifts, each of which cost under $25, which are sure to make your Trekkie, Trekker or more casual Star Trek fan smile.
Sports
View All Sports
Latest
Rays
Bucs
Lightning
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NCAAFB
NCAAB
Featured Articles
This Week In Golf: DeChambeau Wins Three-Way Playoff At Memorial
Bryson DeChambeau posted his second career PGA Tour win at The Memorial, carding a playoff birdie to top Byeong-Hun An and Kyle Stanley.
Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Yankees take over the top spot after the Astros faltered over the last week.
Latest Galleries
Final NFL Power Rankings
It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL. Here's your final power rankings of the season.
NFL Power Rankings: Week 16
It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL. Here's your power rankings heading into Week 16.
Health
Contests
Latest MLB Power Rankings
June 4, 2018 at 12:00 pm
Filed Under:
MLB
,
MLB Power Rankings
Listen Live