DOWNEY (CBSLA) — A heartbroken Army veteran received good news Tuesday when he learned that his service dog, who had been stolen Saturday night in Downey, was found safe in Anaheim.

“Marcee is home!!!!!!” veteran Apolonio E. Munoz III wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. “I got a call not too long ago from Downey PD that she was found by someone in Anaheim, that she was seen in a local park. They asked me to come by the station and see if this was Marcee; I get there and she was excited to see me. She’s now home safe in her bed, won’t leave my side and the roommate’s dog is snuggled up with her giving her lots of attention and kisses.”

On Sunday, the 34-year-old Iraq war veteran explained in a Facebook post that while at an Arco gas station in the 10800 block of Lakewood Boulevard, his red Honda Civic was stolen Saturday night and Marcee — his 10-year-old pit bull mix — was inside.

Munoz went on to explain that Marcee was in training to be a service dog in order to help him cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Thank you to everyone that helped bring her home, both Marcee and I are truly grateful to everyone for their help and support during this difficult time,” Munoz wrote. “Now that she’s home, life can start to normalize and hopefully soon my car will also be found.”

While Munoz is relieved Marcee has been returned to him safely, his car — a red 2012 Honda Civic with California plate 7DAE374 — is still missing.

Anyone with information in the case was urged to contact Downey police at (562) 861-0771.

