FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/CBS Local) – Lake Worth city officials are investigating how a power outage triggered a zombie alert to be sent out to residents on social media.

It happened early Sunday morning and made a reference to a fictional town in AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

“Power outage and zombie alert for the residents of Lake Worth and Terminus. There are now far less than 7-thousand 3-hundred 80 customers involved due to extreme zombie activity. Restoration time uncertain.”

Well, the power was back on in about half an hour.

The city has apologized for the message that may have frightened some residents. Officials are now looking into how the message was altered and who is responsible. They add that they currently have no zombie activity.

