Oklahoma Woman Mauled To Death By Pack Of Wiener DogsAn Oklahoma sheriff says a 52-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a group of small dogs on May 10.

Best Cheap & Free Things To Do With Kids in Tampa BayLooking for fun things to do with the kids around Tampa Bay, but you're on a tight budget? We've found the best ideas for an outing with the kids that won't cost you a small car payment.

Man Says His Camera Captured An 'Angel' Above His TruckA Michigan man and his pastor say an angel was spotted over the man's truck and they have the proof.

Best Bars For Singles In Tampa BayFor the nights when speaking to human-beings is vital, look no further than this list. We present you with the Best Bars for Singles in Tampa Bay.

WATCH: U.S. Soldier Reunites With Stray Dog Rescued In IraqA U.S. Army soldier has been reunited with a stray dog her unit rescued during their deployment to the Middle East.

Teen Develops 'Wet Lung' After Vaping For 3 Weeks, Doctors SayA teen in Pennsylvania had to be placed on a breathing machine after doctors say she developed "wet lung" from vaping.

What We Know So Far About The Santa Fe School ShootingAt least ten people and as many as 10 have died as a result of a shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe.

5 Best Locations For A Caribbean Destination WeddingOf the many extraordinary locations to choose from, here are just five of the very best for a Caribbean destination wedding.

Best Dine-In Movie Theaters (With Alcohol) in Tampa BayNow it’s possible to have drinks, eat dinner, and see a movie in one movie theater chair instead of driving all around town.

The 11 Most Nutritious Canned FoodsDuring a natural disaster, protein, energy and fiber are imperative to you and your family. It's important to get the most bang for your buck.