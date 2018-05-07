Latest MLB Power RankingsThe Red Sox just keep winning, and so do the Yankees, who are only one game out in the AL East.

Latest Pro Golf Power RankingsDustin Johnson tops the latest rankings, even with only one win in 2018.

WWE Insiders Pick BacklashWWE insiders break down the WWE's upcoming Backlash pay-per-view, which brings together many of RAW and SmackDown's biggest stars.

7 Interesting Facts About the Kentucky DerbyThe Kentucky Derby begins Saturday, May 6th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. In just a matter of hours, the stands will be decorated with big hats as the sweet smell of Mint Julep fills the air. 142 years of tradition culminates in one, fast-paced weekend. Today, we honor that tradition with these fun Kentucky Derby facts!

Fan Essentials: Best Driver EverWho is the best driver in the history of golf? CBS Sports golf analysts weigh in.

Kentucky Derby: How To Bet $100Justify is the favorite for Saturday's race, but there are a few other horses to consider as well.

Top 5 NASCAR Drivers Of All Time

The Top 10 Sports That Shouldn't Be Sports

Don't Sleep On The CelticsThe undermanned Celtics embody the "next man up" mantra, beating the 76ers to start what will be an entertaining NBA Playoff series.