Filed Under:bear, car accident, Chris Melore, Local TV, Oregon, talkers, Tesla

SUTHERLIN, OR (CBS Local) – A driver was lucky to escape injury after colliding with a bear that wandered onto an Oregon highway.

According to KVAL, the driver was traveling in a Tesla electric car southbound on Interstate-5 when the black bear stepped into traffic and was killed. The April 24 incident wrecked the front of the electric vehicle, however local authorities say the driver was only shaken up by the crash.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife asked police to take a tooth from the dead bear so the agency can gauge how old the animal was. “This goes into our population model that tracks estimates size of population,” Fish and Wildlife’s Michelle Dennehy added.

Although there is no indication that the wrecked Tesla was a self-driving vehicle, some fans of the electric car company are asking why automatic emergency braking systems did not slow the driver down and possibly save the bear.

Oregon police say collisions with large animals like bears and cougars are not uncommon, but happen more often in the fall. The warming temperatures also bring more wild animals out of the woods and closer to human populations. In March, a cougar actually wandered into a vacant Oregon motel room and had to be euthanized.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live