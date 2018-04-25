Filed Under:Chris Melore, disease, Health, Local TV, Lyme disease, talkers, ticks

MILTON (CBS Local) – Americans are happy to shed their coats after a long and harsh winter, but you may still want to consider keeping your skin covered up even as it gets warm. One expert is warning people that a “tick explosion” will be waiting for them this summer.

“They’re up and looking for a host hoping something will walk by that they can latch on,” Dr. Thomas Mather said, via WHIO. The director of the University of Rhode Island’s tick-borne disease center warns that the U.S. is moving into the prime season for the disease-carrying insects, which are commonly found in grassy areas and on wild animals.

The New England specialist’s website, tickencounter.org, is calling for high tick activity this year in the Eastern United States. “It’s very important because around here it’s the worst for Lyme disease more than anywhere else in the nation,” Dr. Mather added. The Midwest, Plains states, and West Coast are also being warned about increased tick populations this summer.

Lyme disease, commonly carried by deer ticks in the Northeast, can leave victims with flu-like symptoms and a bullseye-shaped rash near the tick bite. If left untreated, Lyme disease can spread infections to the joints, heart, and nervous system.

Other health experts are warning Americans to keep an eye on their pets when they go outdoors; as dogs and cats are a common target for ticks when running through grass. “You are not going to see them very easily. You could have ten ticks on a dog and it would be hard to find them,” Dr. Mike Hutchinson said, via CBS Pittsburgh. “The classic areas are inside the ear flaps, under the armpits, inside the groin. Those are easier places to find ticks.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live