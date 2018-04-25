Filed Under:amputee, Chris Melore, Colorado, limb loss awareness, Local TV, Mandy Horvath, Manitou Incline, talkers

MANITOU SPRINGS (CBS Local) – The Manitou Incline is a grueling test of toughness and fitness, and this week a Colorado woman without legs ascended the famous stairs.

incline Double Amputee Climbs Manitou Incline In 4 Hours

(credit: Mandy Horvath/Instagram)

Mandy Horvath of Colorado Springs lost her legs in a train accident several years ago. She posted pictures and a video of her April 23 climb to Instagram. Horvath thinks the achievement might have been a first for a female double amputee.

The Manitou incline gains 2,000 feet of elevation in less than one mile of stairs. It took Horvath four hours, but she came out on top.

“It’s actually Limb Loss Awareness Month, so that was a big factor in doing it. Just to get it out there and advocate for other people that are disabled, missing a limb, veterans and et cetera,” she said.

The Manitou Incline is famous for its sweeping views and steep grade, which is as steep as 68 percent in certain places. The 2,744-step trail is actually made up of the remains of a former tourist railway track constructed in 1907.

The courageous climber added she may try climbing Colorado’s Pikes Peak soon.

[H/T CBS Denver]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live