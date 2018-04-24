Filed Under:Autos, Detroit, Local TV, talkers

DETROIT (CBS LOCAL) – An incredible moment caught on camera, Tuesday morning when all lanes of I-696 were closed in both directions as a man considered suicide.

The Michigan State Police came up with a clever idea to shorten the fall. Acting fast they organized a row of 13 semi truck drivers to remain in place under the bridge to shorten the distance the man would fall if he were to jump.

Police received the call around 1 a.m this morning that there was a man threatening suicide. Several local law enforcement agencies were on the scene along with negotiators.

After several hours the situation ended peacefully with the man walking off the bridge. He was then taken by police to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for evaluation.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for civilians and veterans.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text to 741-741.

[H/T CBS Detroit]

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live