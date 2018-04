Latest MLB Power RankingsThe Red Sox have moved into the top spot thanks to a 17-4 start to the season.

NBA Coaching Candidates: Perfect Hires For Every OpeningSeveral NBA teams, Knicks, Suns and Hawks among them, are searching for a head coach who would be the right fit.

Orioles Trading Manny Machado At Deadline Seeming More LikelyManny Machado, the talented infielder, who is due for big payday next offseason, has started the season strong, while his Orioles have not.

SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: NBA And NHL Playoffs Roll OnWith the NBA and NHL Playoffs chugging along, SportsLine offers its top picks for the weekend.

7 Interesting Facts About the Kentucky DerbyThe Kentucky Derby begins Saturday, May 6th at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. In just a matter of hours, the stands will be decorated with big hats as the sweet smell of Mint Julep fills the air. 142 years of tradition culminates in one, fast-paced weekend. Today, we honor that tradition with these fun Kentucky Derby facts!

Top 5 NASCAR Drivers Of All Time

This Week In Golf: Landry Wins Valero Texas Open With Steady PlayAndrew Landry posted four scores in the 60s to win the Valero Texas Open by two strokes and pick up his first PGA Tour title.

The Top 5 Wrestlers Of All Time

Fan Essentials: Most Challenging CourseWhich golf courses on the PGA TOUR most challenge the sport's top players? CBS Sports golf analysts weigh in.