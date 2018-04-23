Ryan Mayer

It’s NFL Draft week, which means the questions over who will be taken by which team will be answered shortly. As the draft party rolls into Dallas this year, CBS Sports will be among those providing live coverage and analysis of every pick throughout all three days of the draft. The newly launched CBS Sports HQ, a 24/7 streaming sports site will be the home for all NFL Draft coverage for CBS, beginning with a preview show on Thursday night, April 26th at 7 p.m. Eastern time. After that hour-long preview show, draft analysts will provide coverage of every pick of the first round once it kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

To tune in to CBS Sports HQ’s coverage of the draft beginning on Thursday night, head over to the link here; or, you can watch on the CBS Sports App for your phone or connected TV (Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, etc.). With HQ’s coverage, you’ll also get the latest scores, news and highlights from the NBA and NHL Playoffs, MLB and more.