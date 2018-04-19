Filed Under:Car Seat, Children, Chris Melore, Earth Day, Local TV, strollers, talkers, Target

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS Local) – Target’s annual car seat trade-in event starts Monday, April 22 and runs through May 5.

Parents can bring an old car seat into any Target and get a coupon for 20 percent off the price of a new one. The coupon can be used to buy car seats, booster seats, car seat bases, travel systems, or strollers. Customers will get one coupon per item brought into Guest Services. The coupon expires on May 19 and purchases can be made in store or online.

Target will recycle the old seat through Waste Management. Car seats are not typically eligible for curbside recycling. The yearly event is a tie-in to Earth Day.

Target has held five trade-in events since 2016. The company reports it’s collected and recycled 176,000 car seats in that time.

