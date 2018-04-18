Filed Under:Chris Melore, Health, Local TV, showering, Skin Care, talkers

CBS Local — Many people start the day with shower to wake themselves up or at night to get the day’s grime off; however, health experts are saying people are probably washing up too much.

According to multiple reports, excessive showering is actually doing damage to the skin and the body’s ability to heal itself. “Soap and the hot water dissolve the lipids in the skin and scrubbing only hastens the process,” experts say, via a report in PJ Media. The report added that scrubbing interrupts the body’s natural oil production which promotes healing. This results in dryer, cracked skin.

“I think showering is mostly for aesthetic reasons,” Dr. Elaine Larson of Columbia University’s School of Nursing told Time. “People think they’re showering for hygiene or to be cleaner, but bacteriologically, that’s not the case.”

Dr. Larson has also done research on the benefits of antibacterial soaps; finding that specialized cleaning products are no better than plain soap for preventing infectious diseases. “Bathing will remove odor if you’re stinky or have been to the gym,” Larson said before adding that washing your hands regularly is a better solution than over-showering.

“Your body is naturally a well-oiled machine. A daily shower isn’t necessary,” Dr. C. Brandon Mitchell of George Washington University said in the Time report. Dr. Mitchell recommends that people who shower daily should not lather their whole body, just the areas that give off the strongest smells like armpits.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Gov. Rick Scott Announces Senate RunFlorida Gov. Rick Scott formally announced his run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Topless Protester Charges Bill CosbyA topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.

Listen Live